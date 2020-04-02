Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 40 railway coaches at the state capital and 25 at Kochi are now getting readied to convert it into a makeshift hospital ward, in case a need arises.

In every sleeper coach the middle berth is being removed and everything is being done to maintain the globally accepted clause of social distancing.

Railway workers are now working over time to get it on track and helping them are the police force, who wherever required go out and open sanitary shops to get parts wherever required.

The bathrooms are also made spick and span with latest fittings. “We are getting the full support of the police force who sources for us all the required spares,” said a railway official busy working to get his job done.

Kerala is fully geared in all respects to meet any eventualities.

IANS