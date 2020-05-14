Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the state’s total tally to 611.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 465 with three deaths.

Of the 73 new cases, Ganjam district reported the highest with 42 cases, Jajpur with 17, Bhadrak with nine, three in Khurda while Sundergarh reported two.

Odisha reported 101 cases Wednesday, the biggest single day spike so far.

While Ganjam district reported 52 positive cases, Balasore registered 33, Jajpur and Sundargarh each reported seven and Keonjhar with two.

PNN