New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 131 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,940, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,781).

The death toll stands at 5,30,730 with one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Both the daily and weekly positivity were recorded at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the Health ministry’s website.

A decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,111 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.24 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It crossed 60 lakh cases September 28, 70 lakh October 11, 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and the one-crore mark December 19.

The grim milestone of two crore cases was passed May 4 and three crore June 23, 2021. The four-crore cases mark was hit January 25, 2022.