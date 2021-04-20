Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday decided to close all the religious places in the state capital after Khurda district reported over 800 cases in the last 24 hours. The religious places will remain out of bounds for visitors till further notice.

As a precautionary measure, all temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious establishments coming under the BMC will remain closed for visitors till further notice. However, the rituals at these places will continue.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhury released a video clip Tuesday on this issue. He urged residents of the state capital to follow all the orders and advisories of the BMC. He also appealed to them not to visit any religious place.

In this regard, the BMC also issued an order (Order No-26576/20-04-2021). It said that the new restrictions will be implemented from April 21.

Notably, Lingaraj temple has already been kept out of bound from visitors since April 18.

Khurda topped the list of districts reporting COVID-19 cases with 820 new infections. With this, the district’s caseload has increased 59,337. Among them, 54,516 have recovered from the disease and 4,470 are still undergoing treatment.

PNN