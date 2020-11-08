Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a total of 1311 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Sunday. All the recovered patients have been released from their respective treatment facilities. The total number of recoveries in Odisha went up to 2,88,168 with the discharge of those who have recovered. Earlier in the day, the state had reported 1,434 cases of new coronavirus infections. Hence the trend of recoveries exceeding the number of new infections continued.

Only one district registered more than 100 recoveries that is Khurda (158). Cuttack recorded (94) recoveries while Mayurbhanj(86).

The other districts from where new recoveries have been reported are Nuapada(67), Jagatsinghpur (64), Jajapur (62), Puri (59), Kendrapada (57), Baleswar(55), Keonjhar (54), Bolangir (52), Anugul (46), Nabarangpur (43), Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (38), Kalahandi (37), Sundergarh (35), Koraput (33), Bargarh (32), Ganjam and Malkangiri (26 each), Bhadrak (22), Sambalpur (21), Jharsaguda (20), Sonepur (17), Kandhamal (16), Deogarh (11) Rayagada (10), Gajapati(two). The state pool also reported 30 new recoveries.

PNN