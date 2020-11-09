Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a total of 1521 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Monday. All the recovered patients have been released from their respective treatment facilities. The total number of recoveries in Odisha went up to 2,89,689 with the discharge of those who have recovered. Earlier in the day, the state had reported 1,219 cases of new coronavirus infections. Hence the trend of recoveries exceeding the number of new infections continued.

There were four districts that registered more than 100 recoveries. The districts are Khurda (151), Sundargarh (124), Cuttack (114) and Anugul(108).

The other districts from where new recoveries have been reported are Mayurbhanj (95), Jagatsinghpur (90), Nuapada (81), Kendrapara (72), Dhenkanal (68), Puri (63), Bargarh (61), Baleswar (59), Bolangir (55), Nayagarh (49), Jajapur (38), Sambalpur (33), Kalahandi (31), Malkangiri (29), Sonepur (23), Nabrangpur (20), Koraput (19), Ganjam (18), Jharsaguda (17), Rayagada (13), Kandhamal (11), Bhadrak (10) Deogarh(four), Gajapati(three). The state pool also reported 29 new recoveries.

IANS