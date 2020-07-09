Chhatrapur: Keeping in mind the rising number COVID-19 positive cases in Ganjam, the district administration has started swab collection of suspected denizens along with conducting antigen tests. Under this drive, a mobile van was flagged off by Hinjili civic authorities Thursday.

Hinjili Municipality has declared a five-day-long shutdown in its jurisdiction as a preventive measure to curb any probable spread of COVID-19 infection.

The municipal authorities have plans to cover as many local people as possible every day and conduct their antigen tests under this drive, including swab collections. Hinjili residents would not have to come to hospitals for this purpose, an official source informed.

Notably, the drive will be expanded to other areas in Ganjam district over a period. Arrangements will be made accordingly for quick test reports, the official added.

It may be mentioned here that Ganjam district administration has received 2,500 antigen testing kits in the first phase. The antigen testing drive was launched in Hinjili in the first phase.

PNN