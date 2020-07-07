Mumbai: The coronavirus tally in this city rose to 86,132 Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases. However, this is the lowest single-day figure in nearly two months. The city reported 64 new fatalities which took the death toll near the 5,000-mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 806 new infections and 64 deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 86,132, while the toll rose to 4,999, the BMC informed. This was the lowest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Mumbai in 55 days, theBMC added.

Earlier on May 13, 800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the metropolis. The first COVID-19 patient here was detected March 11, while the first death was recorded March 17.

According to the BMC, the number of recovered patients rose to 58,137 as 985 more people were discharged from hospitals. The civic body said the city now has 22,996 active cases, while 933 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in hospitals.

PTI