Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases Saturday, taking the state capital’s tally to 640.

Out of the 38 new cases, 26 were from quarantine centres and the rest 12 have contracted the virus locally, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

The civic body also said that six people have recovered and have been discharged. So far 314 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the city.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals in the city. The process of contact tracing is underway. Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 317. However, the city reported one COVID-19 death Saturday and with this the city’s toll has gone up to eight.

