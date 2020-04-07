Soro: When the world is fighting with the deadly coronavirus, a 10-year-old boy, Avinash Behera of Gopalpur village under Soro block in Balasore district rose to occasion with a humanly gesture.

Behera donated his entire pocket money he has been saving for past some years to buy a by-cycle to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Watching people’s sufferings on the TV Channels, Avinash insisted on donating Rs 1000 from his piggy bank.

His parents informed Additional Tehsildar Lipsa Roy about Avinash’s wish and she called Avinash to her office at Soro to donate his pocket money. Avinash handed over the money directly to her.

A sense of great achievement dawned on the school boy, who left the Tehsildar’s office with a lot of satisfaction as he was sure his money would reach the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Avinash would never buy any eatables from outside, though relatives visiting their house used to give him some small amounts, which was eventually saved in a piggy bank.

Son of Nirmal Kumar Behera and Rinarani Behera, Avinash watched on TV the death of several persons due to COVID-19 and urged the Additional Tehsildar to make use of the money for the dead. The Additional Tehsildar explained to him that nothing could be done for the deceased as they were gone, but it would be utilised to ensure others do not meet the same fate.

Lipsa Roy asked the boy if he would repent giving his entire savings, pat came the reply. “I want the people not to suffer and wish to bring smiles on their faces,” 10-year-old said.

His father said even he himself had not thought of donating anything for the purpose, but his son’s insistence for the past two days had forced him to take the boy to the Tehesildar.

PNN