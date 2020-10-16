New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day. On the other hand, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed the 64-lakh mark according to the Health Ministry data updated Friday. As per the Health Ministry data the recovery rate stands at 87.56 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8.00am showed.

For eight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below the 9,00,000-lakh mark. Currently there are 8,04,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in India which comprises 10.92 per cent of the total caseload. The recoveries have surged to 64,53,779, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent.

“India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80,” the Health Ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23 and 40 lakh September 5. It went past 50 lakh-mark September 16, 60 lakh September 28 and crossed 70 lakh October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested up to October 15, with 10,28,622 samples being tested Thursday.

The 895 new fatalities include 337 from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 62 from West Bengal, 49 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Chhattisgarh,38 from Andhra Pradesh, 36 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Punjab, 27 from Odisha and 26 from Delhi.

A total of 1,12,161 deaths have been reported so far in India. The states with the high death tolls are Maharashtra (41,196), Tamil Nadu (10,472), Karnataka (10,283), Uttar Pradesh (6,543), Andhra Pradesh (6,357), Delhi (5,924) and West Bengal (5,870).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website. It added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

PTI