New York: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 1,100,197 as of 7.40 p.m. (Friday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The death toll from the disease in the country hit 64,789.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 308,314 cases and 24,039 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 121,190 cases and 7,538 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other states with over 50,000 cases include Massachusetts, Illinois, and California, according to the CSSE.

IANS