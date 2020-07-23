Chhatrapur: Ganjam district has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in Odisha. The virus has also reared its ugly head in jails of in Ganjam district. Amid this development a team comprising administration officials and health officers Thursday visited the Chhatrapur sub-jail. They informed that COVID-19 tests of all the sub-jail staff and prisoners will soon be carried out.

The members met all the 130 inmates of the jail and enquired about their health conditions. They followed all the COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing during their stay inside the prison.

Before leaving, they asked jail superintendent Subhasmita Biswal to immediately report if any of the inmates are found symptomatic.

The team was informed that thermal screening of all the inmates is being carried out on a daily basis. Swab samples of all the inmates and employees will be collected and sent for test in the next couple of days, it was learnt.

The team comprised Chhatrapur sub-collector Priya Ranjan Prusty, tehsildar Neelamadhab Bhoi and hospital superintendent Dr Kanhu Charan Patra.

Notably, health conditions of prison staff and inmates have been a cause of concern since 43 jail inmates and employees of Berhampur circle jail have tested positive for coronavirus. Since that development, it has been decided to carry out regular inspections at all prisons in Ganjam district.

PNN