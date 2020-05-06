New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country Wednesday. There was an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday evening that the nationwide case status will be updated on its website only once a day. It was done twice a day earlier. Now the update will come in the morning only.

Rate of recovery

“In the last 24 hours, 1,457 patients recovered, taking the total of number to 14,183. This takes the total recovery rate to 28.72 per cent,” a senior Health Ministry official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 33,514.

A total of 111 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening, of which 49 fatalities were reported from Gujarat. Maharashtra (34) saw a decrease in rate of fatalities. There were 12 deaths in Rajasthan followed by West Bengal (seven). Uttar Pradesh (three), Punjab and Tamil Nadu (two each), Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh (one each) also reported deaths.

Overall death toll

Of the 1,694 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 617 deaths. It is followed by Gujarat (368), Madhya Pradesh (176), West Bengal (140) and Rajasthan (89). Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Andhra Pradesh (36) also have suffered fatalities.

Highest number of cases

According to the Health Ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra (15, 525), It is followed by Gujarat (6,245), Delhi (5,104), Tamil Nadu (4,058), Rajasthan (3,158) and Madhya Pradesh (3,049).

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

PTI