Lucknow: Anil and Jyoti will always remember how they began their married life — walking out of a police station in the midst of a lockdown against a virus.

Their marriage ceremony took place Monday on the premises of Dheena police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district.

Anil, who is from Mahuji village in Chandauli district, and Jyoti from Ghazipur district tied the knot at a Shiva temple located inside the police station complex.

“It was a marriage with limited means and five people each from the groom’s side and from the bride’s side were present during the ceremony,” SHO Rajesh Kumar said.

Police were returning a favour to the couple. Anil had helped them during a boat tragedy in February, saving several people from drowning. His role was lauded by senior officials of the police and the district administration.

“Anil’s marriage with Jyoti was already fixed for April 20. However, the imposition of the nationwide lockdown and its subsequent extension worried him. He then contacted us and sought a solution,” the SHO said.

Police reminded him about the restrictions on gatherings. “Anil then asked us whether his marriage could be solemnised at the Shiva temple inside the police station compound,” Kumar said.

Only 5 from each family

He assured police that only five people from each side will take part in the ceremony. “On this condition, we gave our nod,” Kumar said. The decision to hold the wedding at the police station was taken just a couple of days before the event.

Senior police officials including the additional superintendent of police,circle officer and in-charge of a police outpost were present during the marriage

“The event, though with limited means, was solemnised amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, while strictly adhering to social distancing norms,” the police officer said.

“Unlike the usual time-consuming, elaborate rituals in Hindu marriages, this marriage was relatively shorter,” he added.

PTI