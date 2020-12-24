Melbourne: Cricket Australia said Thursday that Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the third Test between India and Australia. This has been done keeping in mind the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney. However, efforts are being made to continue with the original schedule. The SCG is scheduled to host the third Test between India and Australia from January 7.

“CA has reaffirmed its commitment to giving it the best chance to play the third Test at the SCG and the fourth at the Gabba as per the original schedule,” CA said in a statement. “However, the public health situation in NSW may render playing in Sydney untenable. CA’s preferred contingency plan is to work with the Victorian Government to play the third Test at the MCG followed by the fourth at the Gabba,” it added.

A final decision on the third Test venue would be made during the Boxing Day Test beginning Saturday.

Even though the situation in northern beaches has improved in NSW, there are concerns that Queensland will not grant the required exemptions. It means players and broadcasting crews will not be able to travel from Sydney to Brisbane between the third and fourth Tests.

However, CA interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley said the board is working closely with the Queensland government to get exemptions.

“We are working constructively with the Queensland Government and have been encouraged by the positive nature of discussions with them. We thank the Queensland Government for their support,” Hockley said.

“The record testing numbers and the drop in new community transmissions in NSW have provided cause for optimism. However, if the situation in Sydney deteriorates, we have strong contingency plans in place,” Hockley added.

Earlier, CEO Stuart Fox said Melbourne Cricket Club is ‘ready’ to host back-to-back matches. However, it would rather see Sydney retain its traditional New Year’s Test.

“I’ve been in touch with CA officials daily. Our position has been, we would love to see the Sydney Test Match stay in Sydney, it’s no fun having it relocated,” Fox told ‘SEN Radio’.

“We’re ready to go if we’re needed, but again, if that Test can get away in Sydney, it’s such an iconic Test, very traditional and an important sporting moment in Australian sport so let’s hope it gets away, I’d hate to see it moved,” Fox added.