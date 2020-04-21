London: Thousands of migrant workers from European Union countries serving as doctors, nurses, carers and cleaners in the UK are working on the front lines as COVID-19 outbreak rages on.

With coronavirus death tally going past 16,000, the severity of this crisis has eclipsed the political fallout over Brexit. Interestingly, the Britons who didn’t want to be part of the EU take to their windows and balconies to applaud these workers for keeping the country on its feet every Thursday at 8pm.

That said, Brexit is written on the wall with the end of the transition period set for December 31, and the June 21 deadline closing in for EU citizens to apply to remain in the United Kingdom through the EU settlement scheme.

Several organisations have warned that the COVID outbreak may have an impact on those applications as resources are redirected to fend off brewing social and economic crises.

According to a points-based immigration system announced earlier this year, low-paid ‘key workers’ would be unable to stay as it sets a minimum salary threshold at 23,040 pounds (about $28,755). Curiously, the average salary of healthcare workers, a sector that relies heavily on migrant workforce from other EU countries – especially eastern Europe, is well under 20,000 pounds mark. Hospital porters and cleaners earn even less.

“I work long hours and live away from my family because of the risks associated with coronavirus. Only a few weeks ago the British didn’t want us. Over the last three weeks, I went from being a low-skilled worker to a key worker after COVID outbreak became unmanageable,” rues James Parker, a healthcare worker.

“Every time they clap for us, I feel a deep discomfort inside me. I would like the government to give us proper paychecks, to recognise and respect what we do. We would like to have a sense of belonging, a sense of security after all that we are braving for this country,” Parker added.

Meanwhile, Parker is not the only one whose fate hangs in balance. There are thousands of others like him who would probably have to leave their jobs and walk into uncertainty as the COVID situation cools down.