Chhatrapur: In what can be seen as a huge success in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ganjam district recorded zero positive cases from rapid antigen tests Monday.

For the first time, the district has achieved such a feat. There was a time when the district continued to be at the top of COVID-19 daily cases tally reporting the highest number of cases.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange took to his twitter handle to share the achievement.

“Today we have a 3597 Rapid Antigen Test. All negative. First time we got a RAT totally zero. Credit goes to the efforts of all Covid warriors and team Ganjam. Use mask, keep practice of hand washing. STAY AT HOME & BE SAFE,” read the tweet.

The district reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 Monday, taking the tally to 21,395. Of them, 21,025 patients have recovered from the disease and 130 patients are undergoing treatment. The killer disease has so far claimed 232 lives while there are eight deaths due to reasons other than COVID-19.

