Koraput: With detection of several COVID-19 positive cases under Jeypore Municipality area, Koraput district administration Friday declared complete shutdown for four days in the civic body limits.

According to Koraput collector Madhusudan Mishra, the shutdown will remain in force from July 24 to July 28 midnight.

During the shutdown, emergency services will remain open. All other shops, private and government offices will remain closed. However, Fire station, electricity office and emergency section at collector’s office will remain open.

It may be mentioned here that with 33 new positive cases reported Friday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 414. On the other hand, 256 patients are undergoing treatment in the COVID-19 hospitals while 158 patients have recovered from the disease.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally, meanwhile, mounted to 22,693 with a record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said Friday.

PNN