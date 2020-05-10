Chhatrapur: Despite repeated requests from Ganjam district administration, it has been observed that the people here are visiting the quarantine centre/Temporary Medical camp (TMC) frequently to meet their relatives.

Quite disappointed with the people, the district administration has decided to take strong legal action on the rule violators and place them under arrest.

Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Sunday tweeted, “We request again all the people of Ganjam to stay away from Quarantine Centre/TMC. All returnees are from Hot Spot. We are taking care of them. Some relatives trying to visit centre. Such people will be booked for violating rule”.

Kulange again requested the district people to maintain social distancing, ensure two-metre space with others while venturing outside, wash hands frequently, avoid bathing in pond and avoid public gatherings.

He said urged the district people to visit the Health Department dashboard in order to get authentic updates of COVID. “This will help them avoid rumours and prevent panic,” Kulange added.

PNN