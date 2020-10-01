Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 1,012,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 33,874,283 and the fatalities rose to 1,012,894, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,229,723 and 206,905, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,225,763, while the country’s death toll soared to 97,497.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,170,799), Colombia (829,679), Peru (811,768), Spain (769,188), Argentina (751,001), Mexico (743,216), South Africa (674,339), France (604,031), Chile (462,991), Iran (457,219), the UK (455,846), Bangladesh (363,479), Iraq (362,981) and Saudi Arabia (334,605), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 143,952.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (77,646), the UK (42,233), Italy (35,894), Peru (32,396), France (32,396), Spain (31,791), Iran (26,169), Colombia (25,998), Russia (20,630), Argentina (16,937), South Africa (16,734), Chile (12,741), Ecuador (11,355), Indonesia (10,740) and Belgium (10,001).

IANS