Berhampur: Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, Berhampur police has stepped up efforts to enforce COVID-19 guidelines in the town.

In last 24 hours ending Thursday 6am, Berhampur police collected fines amounting to whooping Rs1,12,200 from COVID-19 violators, police SP Pinak Mishra informed in a tweet Thursday.

With the four-day long shutdown period coming to an end in Ganjam, police patrolling and checking have been intensified to ensure that people wear masks and adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Berhampur police carried out checking at different locations in the city from Wednesday 6am to Thursday 6am to collect the fine from 561 violators.

Meanwhile, 171 traffic rule violators were caught during the same period and fines amounting to Rs 85,700 was collected from them. During this period, two cases were also registered in connection with smuggling of illegal liquor. While notices have been served to nine accused, 27 litres of liquor were seized.

