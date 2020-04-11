Jagatsinghpur: The State government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port Trust Friday, to set up a coronavirus hospital in Jagatsinghpur district to treat COVID-19 patients from April 13.

The dedicated hospital will have 100 beds, 24-hour diagnostics, pharmacies, kitchens and other amenities. Doctors, nurses and other staff will be deployed to provide 24-hour patient care.

The hospital will be functional at Biju Jatri Niwas in Paradip town that will be financed by the Paradip Port Trust.

The Odisha is striving hard to provide proper medical care to COVID-19 patients across the state.

