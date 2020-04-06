Bhubaneswar: The entire country is under lockdown and there isn’t an iota of scope for the school and college goers to prepare themselves for the upcoming examinations. To make up for the loss of classroom teaching, schools and colleges have resorted to online teaching as the ‘show must go on.’

Manash Ranjan Sahoo, PGT (Computer Science) of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.4, Neeladri Vihar was among the first few to have thought of online education aided by software like Zoom and Google classroom with his Computer Science and Informatics Practices students.

The coronavirus threat that loomed large on entire India since March has thrown the students and teachers into utter confusion which still prevails.

Since the online applications are of great help to facilitate two-way communication, he took the onus on himself to train teachers of other disciplines so that education doesn’t come to a screeching halt.

However, Sahoo’s move seems to have pleased the students and parents and have multiple takers.

Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium (BJEM) School followed suit and is teaching students of standard IX, X and XII online with the help of video applications where students and teachers connect with each other online.

BJEM Principal Sandhya Jena said, “Classes are held from 9 am to 2pm with teachers of all subjects given specific time slot.”

A WhatsApp group has also been created where students are informed 10 minutes prior to the start of classes.

“For students of other classes, we also posted questions from different subject on our web page so that students can go there and download it. They can send it back for correction and can ask about it through Whatsapp,” said the principal.

Similarly, DAV Public School too has started imparting training online. “Education is important thing and that can’t be compromised. If students have any problem they can ask questions on WhatsApp which we try to solve quickly,” said a teacher of DAV public school.

Other institutions like IIT-Bhubaneswar, KIIT, CV Raman College of Engineering have also made arrangements for online teaching.