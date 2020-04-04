Chandigarh: Sensing the coronavirus in the city could turn out to be pandemic, every second officer on Saturday was given the powers of a magistrate.

Every gazetted officer drawing Rs 5,000 and above to be Executive Magistrate for maintaining law and order and situation arising out of spread of coronavirus, says an order by Administrator VP Singh Badnore. The order will be applicable till April 30.

Chandigarh saw 18 positive cases. Adviser Manoj Parida Saturday said three patients have been treated and discharged from the hospitals.

“We salute doctors of Chandigarh risking their lives to cure patients.3 persons walked away smiling fully cured. Our figure reduced from 18 to 15. Three cheers for doctors,” he tweeted.

In the worst affected Mohali district, the Jagatpura area has been totally sealed off after confirmation of COVID-19 outbreak, with mass sampling being done here and Nayagaon area, both located on the periphery of Chandigarh.

IANS