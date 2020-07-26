Berhampur: At a time when Ganjam district is reporting highest number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths every day, people in this district are still openly flouting COVID-19 guidelines with impunity.

Berhampur police caught 672 mask violators between Thursday 6am and Friday 6am and Saturday 6am and Sunday 6am and collected fines amounting to Rs1,34,400 from the violators, informed Berhampur SP Pinak MIsha in a tweet.

Similarly, 287 bikers and motorists were penalised for violating COVID-19 guidelines during the same period. A fine amounting to Rs 1,45,000 has been imposed on them.

Similarly, the police arrested one for selling liquor illegally. They seized 32 litres of liquor from his possession.

Notably, Ganjam Sunday reported 484 COVID-19 positive cases. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 8,678. Of them, 5,404 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 3,189 are undergoing treatment. So far, 79 patients have succumbed to the disease.

PNN