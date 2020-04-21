Bhubaneswar: Three doctors and 19 nurses and paramedics have been quarantined in the Jajpur district of Odisha after they came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Jajpur district collector Ranjan Kumar Das said, here Tuesday, the doctors and nurses had come in contact with the COVID-19 positive persons during their visit to hospital’s OPD.

“They had been quarantined at a COVID Care Centre in Jajpur. Their family members have been advised to observe home quarantine,” Das said.

Their swab samples have been collected and sent for test.

Five COVID-19 cases were reported in the Jajpur district Monday.

(IANS)