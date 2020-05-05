Bhubaneswar: Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 173, official data suggested.

While two of these patients are from Balasore, the other two are from Cuttack and Ganjam district. While the Ganjam and Cuttack cases are Surat returnees, the Balasore ones had been to West Bengal.

“2nd Health Update, 5th May. One positive in Cuttack (Tigiria). M 34 yr Male (Surat returnee). Two positives in Balasore. 50 yr Female & 26 yr Male. (Both West Bengal returnees). Contact tracing and followup action is being done. Total Positive Cases-173,” the I&PR department tweeted.

According to state government data as of Tuesday evening, 173 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 112 cases are active, 60 have recovered and one person died.

