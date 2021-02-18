New Delhi: India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections in the last 24 hours. The recoveries surged to 1,06,56,845 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday. The Health Ministry also informed that the death toll increased to increased to 1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.42 per cent while the national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in India which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16.It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 101 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

Maharashtra tops the fatality list with 51,631 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (12,438), Karnataka (12,276), Delhi (10,894) and West Bengal (10,237). Uttar Pradesh has reported 8,707 fatalities while from Andhra Pradesh 7,165 persons have died. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website. It added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.