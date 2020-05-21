New Delhi: With ,5609 new novel coronavirus cases and 132 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,12,359 Thursday the Health Ministry data revealed.

The total includes 63,624 active cases, 3,435 fatalities, and 45,300 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.

At least 3,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,191 cases and Gujarat with 12,537 cases so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1,390, followed by Gujarat’s 749 and Madhya Pradesh’s 267.

In Delhi, the total tally rose to 11,088.

States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,015), Madhya Pradesh (5,735) and Uttar Pradesh (5,175).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,103), Andhra Pradesh (2,602), Punjab (2,005), Telangana (1,661), Bihar (1,674), Jammu and Kashmir (1,390), Karnataka (1,462) and Odisha (1,052).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (993), Kerala (666), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (202), Tripura (173), Assam (170), Chhattisgarh (115) and Uttarakhand (122).

IANS