New Delhi: A record 6,977 new coronavirus cases and 154 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of such cases Monday to 1,38,845, a Health Ministry data revealed.

Of the total, 77,103 are active cases and 4,021 individuals have lost their lives so far to the disease. As many as 57,721 patients have been cured so far.

At least 3,280 corona patients have recovered since Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 41.57%.

In the worst-hit Maharashtra, the total cases surged past 50K to 50,231, including 1,635 fatalities and 14,600 recoveries. Tamil Nadu followed with 16,277 cases and Gujarat with 14,056 cases. There are at least 13,418 cases in the national capital.

States with most casualties after Maharashtra are Gujarat (858), Madhya Pradesh (290), West Bengal (272), and Delhi (261)

States with more than 6K cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Uttar Pradesh (6,268), Madhya Pradesh (6,665). Among other states/UTs where corona cases spiked are Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Bihar (2,587), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Odisha (1,336), Punjab (2,060) and Telangana (1,854).

