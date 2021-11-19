Bhubaneswar: The legislator from Jatni Assembly constituency and senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray, who has recently tested positive for Covid-19, was seen moving around freely in public near Congress Bhawan and Jayadev Bhawan here, Thursday afternoon.

Routray had covered his face only with a gamchha (handloom towel), rather than a mask. If he continues to move in public carelessly and by defying the prescribed safety protocols, he would certainly become a superspreader in the days ahead, a panicked local resident said.

The MLA should have at least confined himself mandatorily in 14-day quarantine at his home, echoing the view many others stated.

Reacting to this, Routray said, “I have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine costing Rs 1,22,000 which government has been providing free of cost. The vaccination has made me confident that I will not infect anyone.”

Routray further said to people standing around him, “I heard that the state-level celebration of the first Odisha Chief Minister and noted freedom fighter Dr Harekrushna Mahatab’s birth anniversary (falling November 21), will not be conducted this year. I strongly oppose this. Congress party will observe the day with a number of events including ‘padayatra’ from PMG Square. I have come out of my home as I had urgent works in this regard.

However, Routray avoided questions over his defiance.

Notably, the MLA Routray and his wife Malati tested positive for the deadly virus Wednesday.

PNN