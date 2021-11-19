Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases, of which 45 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,46,559. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,504.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,389 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two), followed by Ganjam (one).

Out of the 242 new infections, 141 were reported from quarantine centres while 101 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 229 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 120 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 18 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (7), Bargarh (6), Bhadrak (2), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (5), Jharsuguda (1), Kalahandi (1), Kendrapara (4), Koraput (2), Malkangiri (2), Mayurbhanj (24), Nayagarh (2), Nuapada (1), Puri (4), Sambalpur (7) and Sundargarh (4).

The State Pool reported 28 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,31,20,658 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 351.

