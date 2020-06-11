New Delhi: IT major Infosys unveiled Thursday a new suite of ‘Return to Workplace’ solutions. It has been done to help clients ensure safety and wellness of their employees. More and more staff is returning to workplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are being eased.

The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework. It enables enterprises to put in place elevated body temperature (EBT) screening, check for mask compliance. The framework also undertakes analytics around occupancy of workspaces. This was disclosed by Infosys SVP and Head- Engineering Services Nitesh Bansal.

The top official was quick to point out that these solutions do not collect any personally identifiable information (PII). It instead uses the power of AI, Vision Analytics, Edge Computing, 5G, RFID, biometrics and gesture controls to reduce the need for human intervention. The solutions enable data-driven decision making. “The underlying platform ensures ease of maintenance and compliance reporting as required in various geographies,” said Bansal.

These solutions adhere to data privacy standards and practices with FDA, FCC, ISO, and IEC compliance. “The future of work will demand innovative solutions that enterprises can deploy rapidly, and ensure safety of their workforce. At the same time collaboration and productivity will also have to be nurtured. These solutions are aimed at helping clients as they re-open workspace,” Bansal pointed out.

Some of these solutions, starting with EBT checks, have been implemented across Bangalore and Pune offices. The company is preparing for its employees to return to workplaces in a phased manner, said Bansal. “We are confident that these solutions will reassure enterprises and employees that their workplaces are safe, collaborative, yet non-intrusive,” he said.

The solutions can be especially helpful for clients in sectors like retail, banking and financial services, and manufacturing, Bansal said.