Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged citizens to stay at home, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown would be extended in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday held a meeting with state chief ministers via video conferencing.

Taking to Instagram Saturday evening, Kareena wrote: “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far… let’s not stop! Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia.”

Her appeal came soon after the Maharashtra chief minister announced that lockdown in the state would continue till April 30.

Till reports came in, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana are the three states that have officially declared extension of the lockdown till April 30.

IANS