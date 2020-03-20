New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world Friday.

4:27 p.m.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending a party hosted by singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus.

4:11 p.m.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi meets 38 MPs who are doctors and urges them to spread awareness in their constituencies on the coronavirus pandemic.

3:53 p.m.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asks party workers and people to stay with family to check coronavirus spread.

3:43 p.m.

Delhi High Court extends restrictions on its functioning till April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3:40 p.m.

Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of Janata curfew, DMRC says.

3:22 p.m.

Rajasthan CM directs officials to set up isolation wards in district hospitals.

3:07 p.m.

Sebi reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid coronavirus outbreak.

3:06 p.m.

India’s effort to combat coronavirus cannot be compared with China, MoS Home Affairs says.

2:58 p.m.

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, as total cases rise to 10, officials say.

2:57 p.m.

Government directs PSUs to enforce work from home for half of their non executive staff with immediate effect.

2:42 p.m.

The government advices companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff to encourage “social distancing” to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

2:41 p.m.

There are 206 COVID-19 cases in India, Indian Council of Medical Research says.

2:40 p.m.

Lucknow district administration orders closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours with immediate effect.

2:13 p.m.

Surveillance and testing key to identifying silent COVID-19 infections, leading virologist says.

2:10 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefs on steps taken by India to combat COVID-19 in a conference call of Indo-Pacific nations.

2:02 p.m.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir order all school teachers to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1:58 p.m.

China will hold video conference on prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic with officials from over 10 countries, including India.

1:49 p.m.

Kashmir remains under virtual lockdown as restrictions imposed in all districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1:49 p.m.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy urges family members to not resist the government move to test and quarantine people returning from countries battling coronavirus.

1:41 p.m.

An 81-year-old woman died in Australia’s New South Wales after contracting coronavirus, becoming the seventh victim in the country.

1:40 p.m.

Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed on Sunday due to the Janata Curfew over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1:31 p.m.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat seeks people’s cooperation for the Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying it is necessary to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

1:24 p.m.

Fitch cuts India growth to 5.1 per cent for FY’21, noting that the world economy is in recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1:17 p.m.

Star Health and Allied Insurance launch a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and require hospitalisation.

1:10 p.m.

JNU asks students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12:47 p.m.

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew from Friday to Monday to combat coronavirus pandemic.

12:14 p.m.

Four test positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, with number of cases in UP rising to 23, official says.

11:57 a.m.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with “moral armaments” and that lockdown is the only solution.

11:44 a.m.

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had ‘recovered’ from COVID-19 died at a private hospital in Jaipur, official says.

11:36 a.m.

South Western Railway official in Bangalore who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended, officials say.

11:27 a.m.

The Delhi government issues advisory for private sector to allow employees to work from home till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, official says.

10:19 a.m.

In a first such case in Punjab, a 26-year-old woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus was booked for fleeing from the hospital, police say.

10:17 a.m.

A Kolkata resident with a recent travel history to the UK tests positive for coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in West Bengal, official says.

10:02 a.m.

Odisha reports the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, state health department says.

9:58 a.m.

An influential group of Indian-American doctors urges federal and State governments to enforce a total lockdown and self-quarantine of the US to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.

9:50 a.m.

A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the UK, tests positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, official says.

9:20 a.m.

The US sees a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the number of fatalities surging past 200 and the total confirmed infections crossing 14,000.

8:01 a.m.

China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for second consecutive day, even as there were three more fatalities, taking the death toll in the country to 3,248.

PTI