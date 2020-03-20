New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world Friday.
4:27 p.m.
BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending a party hosted by singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus.
4:11 p.m.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi meets 38 MPs who are doctors and urges them to spread awareness in their constituencies on the coronavirus pandemic.
3:53 p.m.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asks party workers and people to stay with family to check coronavirus spread.
3:43 p.m.
Delhi High Court extends restrictions on its functioning till April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
3:40 p.m.
Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of Janata curfew, DMRC says.
3:22 p.m.
Rajasthan CM directs officials to set up isolation wards in district hospitals.
3:07 p.m.
Sebi reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid coronavirus outbreak.
3:06 p.m.
India’s effort to combat coronavirus cannot be compared with China, MoS Home Affairs says.
2:58 p.m.
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, as total cases rise to 10, officials say.
2:57 p.m.
Government directs PSUs to enforce work from home for half of their non executive staff with immediate effect.
2:42 p.m.
The government advices companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff to encourage “social distancing” to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.
2:41 p.m.
There are 206 COVID-19 cases in India, Indian Council of Medical Research says.
2:40 p.m.
Lucknow district administration orders closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours with immediate effect.
2:13 p.m.
Surveillance and testing key to identifying silent COVID-19 infections, leading virologist says.
2:10 p.m.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefs on steps taken by India to combat COVID-19 in a conference call of Indo-Pacific nations.
2:02 p.m.
Officials in Jammu and Kashmir order all school teachers to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1:58 p.m.
China will hold video conference on prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic with officials from over 10 countries, including India.
1:49 p.m.
Kashmir remains under virtual lockdown as restrictions imposed in all districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1:49 p.m.
Union minister G Kishan Reddy urges family members to not resist the government move to test and quarantine people returning from countries battling coronavirus.
1:41 p.m.
An 81-year-old woman died in Australia’s New South Wales after contracting coronavirus, becoming the seventh victim in the country.
1:40 p.m.
Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed on Sunday due to the Janata Curfew over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
1:31 p.m.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat seeks people’s cooperation for the Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying it is necessary to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
1:24 p.m.
Fitch cuts India growth to 5.1 per cent for FY’21, noting that the world economy is in recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1:17 p.m.
Star Health and Allied Insurance launch a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and require hospitalisation.
1:10 p.m.
JNU asks students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic.
12:47 p.m.
Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew from Friday to Monday to combat coronavirus pandemic.
12:14 p.m.
Four test positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, with number of cases in UP rising to 23, official says.
11:57 a.m.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with “moral armaments” and that lockdown is the only solution.
11:44 a.m.
A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had ‘recovered’ from COVID-19 died at a private hospital in Jaipur, official says.
11:36 a.m.
South Western Railway official in Bangalore who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended, officials say.
11:27 a.m.
The Delhi government issues advisory for private sector to allow employees to work from home till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, official says.
10:19 a.m.
In a first such case in Punjab, a 26-year-old woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus was booked for fleeing from the hospital, police say.
10:17 a.m.
A Kolkata resident with a recent travel history to the UK tests positive for coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in West Bengal, official says.
10:02 a.m.
Odisha reports the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, state health department says.
9:58 a.m.
An influential group of Indian-American doctors urges federal and State governments to enforce a total lockdown and self-quarantine of the US to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.
9:50 a.m.
A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the UK, tests positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, official says.
9:20 a.m.
The US sees a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the number of fatalities surging past 200 and the total confirmed infections crossing 14,000.
8:01 a.m.
China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for second consecutive day, even as there were three more fatalities, taking the death toll in the country to 3,248.
