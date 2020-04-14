Bhubaneswar: With a further extension of lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started providing consultation to patients through telemedicine facility.

Patients can reach out to the AIIMS Doctors of specific disciplines through phone calls, WhatsApp audio and video calls beween 9am till 1pm from Monday to Saturday, AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a twitter post.

According to the tweet, the departments enlisted for consultation through telemedicine are: general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, psychiatry and cardiology.

In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Jawahar SK Pillai said nine mobile tablets have been configured for WhatsApp video calling. The doctors will provide photo/ scaned or digital copy of signed prescription (e-prescription) to patients via WhatsApp.

“The doctors have been advised to prescribe drugs already used by patients on follow up or those drugs which are safe for use,” Pillai added.