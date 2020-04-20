Puri: Odisha DGP Abhya suspended Inspector In-Charge of Barchana Police Station in Jajpur district Monday for allegedly entering Puri’s Jagannath temple along with family members Sunday thus violating lockdown norms. The accused cop has been identified as Deepak Jena.

In the official twitter account of Odisha Police, DGP informed that Deepak Kumar Jena, IIC of Barchana police station, has been suspended for misconduct.

A police personnel employed in front of the temple has registered a case against Jena and the matter is under investigation.

Sources said, Jena apparently went to offer prayers at the Srimandir, but he was stopped by a cop deployed at the south gate as he was violating the lockdown norms.

However, Deepak threatened the cop and barged into the Srimandir along with family members through the south gate despite the fact the temple has been closed for COVID-19 pandemic.

With no options left, the the cop at the gate filed a complaint at Singha Dwara Police Station. Acting on the FIR, local police detained the Barchana IIC along with family members.

