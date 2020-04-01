Baripada: Following the order of state government, Mayurbhanj district administration has decided to allow eight ‘dhabas; to operate alongside National Highway here.

Reports said, the step was taken after the state government Saturday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of roadside dhabas amid coronavirus.

According to the SOP issued by the Regional Transport Office, Bhubaneswar, eight dhabas will remain open alongside the National Highway from Baisinga to Bombey Chowk and Bangiriposi to Jashipur exclusively for drivers transporting essential goods.

The dhaba owners have been asked to provide the drivers food packets instead of serving them at the tables and also not to sell food to locals. The cost of each food packet has been fixed at Rs 50 excluding a water bottle and the paper plate.

Besides, the dhaba owners have been asked to strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines of the state government.

Among the eight dhabas are Manger Dhaba at Gadadeuli, Satnama Dhaba at Betonati, Jeje Dhaba at Kuliana, Jadab Hotel at Bombay Chowk, Shubham Hotel at Bangiriposi-Similia, Basanta Dhaba at Bisoi-Kadambedha, Madhab Dhaba at Manada-Baneaikali and Mohapatra Dhaba at Jashipur.

