Bhubaneswar: The higher education department Monday directed the universities of the state to resume functioning of curriculum online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Saswat Mishra, higher education department Commissioner cum Secretary, in a letter to all the state public and private universities under higher education department, said that the classes shall not be held in physical mode, however online teaching is permitted.

The examination shall not be conducted, although the universities must remain in full preparedness to conduct examinations, as and when it’s permitted by the state government.

Also, no student shall be allowed to stay in the hostel and no students shall allowed to enter the premises of the universities, Mishra wrote in his letter.

According to the letter, conferences and seminars should also be conducted in online mode. Evaluation of answer scripts of examinations already conducted is permitted, although zonal valuation is not permitted.

The ‘Group A’ staff (both teaching and non teaching) would have to perform their official duties on daily basis.

