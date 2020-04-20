Chhatrapur: Revoking the earlier decision to allow shops dealing with essential articles to open throughout the day, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange issued a fresh notification, withdrawing the relaxation.

Earlier it was decided that some particular shops would remain open throughout the day from April 20. But, according to the new notification, these shops will remain open from 7am to 12 noon.

Vegetable, fish, egg, milk and fruit shops will open like earlier. Medicine stores will stay open day and night. Garages and spare parts shops will do business from 7am to 12 noon. The blockades in rural areas will be withdrawn and agricultural works will be allowed without any restrictions.

Cooperative societies have been allowed to function. Banks will work as usual. All the developmental works and works undertaken under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) will continue. All block development officers (BDOs) have been asked to buy masks for the labourers.

From now onwards, only one person can travel on two-wheelers. Social distancing will be followed more strictly. Shopkeepers have been asked to mark circles in front of their shops with a gap of six feet between customers. This apart, the shopkeepers have been directed to keep water, soaps and sanitiser at their shops. They have also been told to display a notice mentioning “No Mask, No Ration”.

The administration will seal the shops if they are found crowded.

Tea stalls, betel shops, gupchup kiosks and roadside eateries on pushcarts will remain closed till next notification.

PNN