New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 Monday and the death count reached 308, said Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

“Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are 9,152,” the Health Ministry said in an 8 a.m. update.

There are at least 938 new cases and 35 new deaths reported in the last 15 hours.

Of the total cases, 7,987 are active cases of COVID-19, 856 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, while 308 deaths have been recorded across the country and one person migrated to another country.

On Sunday at 5 p.m. the total active cases stood at 7,409 and the total number of deaths reported was 273.

There are at least 72 foreign nationals in India, affected by the disease. Most number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra (1,985), Delhi (1,154), Tamil Nadu (1,043) and Rajasthan (804).

IANS