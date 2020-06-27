Bhubaneswar: As many as nine people from the capital city tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

While one of them is a home quarantine case, all the remaining eight are local contacts, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in a tweet.

They all have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

The home quarantined patient is a 26 years old female of Airport colony with a travel history to New Delhi.

Among the local cases, four – two males aged 50 and 18 years and two females of 38 and 31 years – have been reported from Siripur, Laxmibazaar Basti. They have contracted the virus from an earlier patient.

Another one is a 52-year-old male, who is a native of another district and working as a private security guard near the RBI office.

The rest three cases are all males aged 38, 41 and 42 and all are employees of a private hospital. They have contracted the virus from an earlier patient.

Similarly, ten patients have recovered from the disease the same day. Of them, four male patients aged 30, 31, 34 and 38 are railway staff, two patients – a 45 years old female and a ten years old male – from Dumduma HB Colony, two patients – a 34 years old male and 62 years old female – of the same family from Bhimpur area near Airport and one each from Salia Sahi and Satya Nagar, near Big Bazaar.

The Salia Sahi patient is a 19-year-old male and the Satya Nagar patient is a 27-year-old male.

With these fresh detection and recovery cases, the number of total cases has gone up to 283. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 131 and the total recoveries at 148. So far three patients from the city have succumbed to the deadly virus.

PNN