Athagarh: Keeping the rising cases of COVID-19 in view, the Cuttack district administration has declared Athagarh Sub-division as a Containment Zone. The district administration has banned entry into Athagarh Sub-division.

Collector and District Magistrate Bhabani Shankar Chayani informed this in his Twitter handle.

“After examining the present increasing trend of COVID +ve cases in Athagarh Sub-Division, the entire area is declared as Containment Zone w.e.f. 13-07-2020 with detail guideline as attached,” read the tweet.

The collector has also issued an order declaring entry from other districts and states to the Athagarh Sub-division (Athagarh, Tigiria, Badamba and Narasinghapur block of Cuttack district ) has been restricted.

He has also directed that the tehsildar and IIC have the joint responsibility to examine the details of persons coming from other states and districts.

Persons carrying medicines and other essential commodities may be allowed into Athagarh sub-division. The health screening of persons coming from other districts and states must be done at the entry points.

The detailed histories of the persons coming from other district/state to Athagarh sub-division shall be recorded in separate register with their address and contact number. The tehsildars-cum-incident commanders and IIC shall jointly finalise at the spot on the entry of outsiders.

They have to ensure it that all the commuters in the vehicles are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Hand-sanitiser must be provided to the commuters at the time of signature in the register. For maintaining such register, the tehsildars-cum-incident commanders and the local IICs of the police stations should deploy their ministerial staff round the clock.

