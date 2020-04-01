Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the social media appears to be targeting a particular section of people, especially those who attended the recent Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi, for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“In Kerala, 60 people are under observation. As of now, there is nothing to be worried about. There seems to be a campaign going on in social media against this. Coronavirus is not religion specific and anyone can get it. The need of the hour is we should all stand united against this,” Vijayan said, adding that strict action will be taken against those creating unnecessary trouble.

Vijayan had Tuesday directed the state police to locate all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area around two weeks back. The police on Wednesday located around 300 such people from various parts of the state, of which 80 are believed to have returned to Kerala. The police are doing their best to track down these people.

IANS