Bhubaneswar: An Odia woman Sunanda Panda, who was residing in New Jersey, USA, died due to COVID-19 Monday. She was 50. She is survived by her husband and a daughter.

Sources said, she had complained of uneasiness in breathing April 6. Panda was admitted to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

She was incubated immediately with a ventilator. However, she breathed her last within hours.

