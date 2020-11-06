Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,641 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Friday evening.

With the new recoveries, the number of recovered patients in Odisha have gone up to 2,85,174. All the fresh recoveries have been released from their respective treatment facilities spread across the state.

Khurda (182) and Mayurbhanj (149) registered the highest number of recoveries Monday. Jagatsinghpur district reported 122 new recoveries while the figure for Cuttack and Angul districts stood at 109 and 84 cured patients.

Other districts from which recoveries were reported are: