Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 156 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest single day spike so far, taking the total tally in the state to 2,104.

Out of the newly detected cases, 153 were in quarantine centres and three were local contacts.

Of them, 50 were detected in Kendrapada, 20 in Cuttack, 17 in Ganjam, 14 in Jagatsinghpur, 11 in Jajpur, 9 in Kandhamal, 7 in Bhadrak, 3 each in Khurda, Nayagarh, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Subarnapur, 2 each in Balangir and Sambalpur and one each in Boudh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri districts.

The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 969 while 1126 have been recovered. Death toll remained at seven.

