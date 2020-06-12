Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 112 new cases of coronavirus Friday. It took the state’s tally of coronavirus infected patients to 3,498. One more person hit by the disease breathed his last while undergoing treatment. He is a 55-year-old male from Ganjam district. The Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha said in a tweet that the man had died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It took the COVID-19 death tally in Odisha to 10. Out of the 112 new patients 107 were in quarantine and five were local contacts. Those who were in quarantine were migrant workers who had recently returned to Odisha.

Meanwhile 21 more NDRF and ODRF personnel who had gone to West Bengal for cyclone ‘Amphan’ related work have tested positive. They have been put in quarantine and are undergoing treatment.

Puri district reported the highest spike with 15 new cases. Other districts from which new cases emerged are Khurda (eight), Mayurbhanj (seven), Ganjam and Angul (six each), Gajapati, Balasore, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Sambalpur (five each), Sundargarh and Nayagarh (four each), Cuttack,Malkangiri, Jajpur and Boudh (three each), Deogarh and Jharsuguda (two each).