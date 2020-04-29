Bhubaneswar: The deadly coronavirus continued to spread its tentacles across Odisha as the state has reported three more positive cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the tally to 122.

According to Health and Family Welfare department, the three people have been reported positive — one each from Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts.

2nd Health Update, 29 April, 2020 Three New Positive Cases 60 yrs Male, Keonjhar, Panchapalli 34 yrs Male, Deogarh, Basudevpur 18 yrs Female, Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar (All West Bengal Returnees. All asymptomatic. All were under quarantine) Total Positive Case: 122 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 29, 2020

However, earlier in the morning one positive case had already been detected from temple city.

The patient has been identified as a 77-year-old male from Madhusudan Nagar of Bhubaneswar.

With this the number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stands at 83, as 38 persons have recovered and one succumbed to the virus infection.

PNN